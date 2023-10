Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II soars to catch a fly ball by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. It turned into a double play to end the Game 2 of the 2023 National League Division Series at Truist Park, Monday, October 9, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-4. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)