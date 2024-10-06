Breaking: Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in fan energy, crowd noise against Auburn

Photos: Jackets earn ACC win over Duke

Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
Georgia Tech-Duke football photo
1 / 20
Georgia Tech players celebrate after beating Duke 24-14 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)