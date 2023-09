Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. With the hit, Acuña became the fifth player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. The Braves won 9-6. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)