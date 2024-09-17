Photos: Braves waste lead, fall to Reds

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 15
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Ty France, left, gets Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna out at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Braves lost 6-5. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)