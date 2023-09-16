Photos: Matt Olson sets home run record as Braves play Marlins

1 / 19
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top