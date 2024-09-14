Photos: The pre-game scene at the Georgia vs. Kentucky game

Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
091524 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
Georgia vs. Kentucky photos
1 / 28
Georgia players warm up before an NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field, Saturday, September 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)