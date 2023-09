Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, and Marcell Ozuna, center, celebrate past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after Olson's home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. Olson's 51st homer of the season tied a team record. The Braves won 7-6. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)