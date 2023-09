Andruw Jones walks on the field as he is honored, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. Jones who won 10 Gold Gloves in a career that began with 12 seasons in Atlanta, became the 11th Braves player or manager to have his number retired on Saturday night. The honor could add momentum to his candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jones' 25 was retired before the Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)