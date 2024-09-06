Breaking: Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says

Photos: Braves lose to the Rockies

braves-rockies photos
braves-rockies photos
braves-rockies photos
braves-rockies photos
braves-rockies photos
1 / 5
The Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez (40) pitches to a Rockies batter during the first inning of the Braves versus Colorado Rockies game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The Braves lost 3-1. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)