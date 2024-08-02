Photos: The Falcons practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 2, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Falcons coach Raheem Morris addresses the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney takes part in a drill. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Falcons running backs drill with a coach. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Kirk Cousins talks with his teammates during practice. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Falcons quarterbacks move across the field. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Kirk Cousins, talks to coach TJ Yates during practice at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on August 2, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Falcons quarterback Nathan Rourke throws a pass. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Younghoe Koo of the Falcons lines up a kick. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Falcons players head out to midfield together. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
