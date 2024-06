Dornoch, (6), with Luis Saez up, stands in the winner's circle after winning the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Dornoch is part of West Paces Racing LLC, a group founded by Atlantans Keith Mason and Larry Connolly in 2019. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)