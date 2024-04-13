Photos: Georgia State plays first spring game under new coach

XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
XXXX something here
1 / 25
New Georgia State coach Dell McGee watches the spring game on Friday, April 12, 2024, 2024, in downtown Atlanta. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)