Sports
Photos: Jackets are routed in NIT play
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Jacksonville State in the NIT on March 18, 2025. The Jackets lost 81-64.
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
Georgia Tech vs Jacksonville State in NIT
1 / 30
Georgia Tech guard Lance Terry (0) reacts as he leaves the basketball court after Jacksonville State beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Atlanta. Jacksonville State won 81-64 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

