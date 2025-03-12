Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Bulldogs show skills at Pro Day in Athens
Photos of Georgia Bulldogs standouts working out for NFL scouts at Pro Day in Athens on March 12, 2025.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
PHOTOS: AJC Photos of the Month – February
Atlanta Braves Spring Training, the Lake Oconee drowning search, Professional, College, and high school basketball, Pro-immigration protests, the funeral for Roswell police of...
Credit: Miguel Martine
Photos: Hawks defeat Sixers at State Farm Arena
The home team played without All-Star Trae Young and defeated Philadelphia in game four of a season-long six-game homestand.
Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United
Photos: Atlanta United takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Prime time soccer in downtown Atlanta Saturday against New York Red Bulls.
Credit: AP
Photos: Hawks top Pacers at State Farm Arena
Two days after defeating Indiana on its home court, Atlanta earned an exciting two-point win on Saturday.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Wheeler beats Newton for 6A boys crown
Photos from the Wheeler vs. Newton class 6A boys championship game in the Georgia high school basketball state tournament on March 8, 2025. Wheeler won 61-56.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Newton edges Grayson in class 6A girls
Photos from the Grayson vs. Newton class 6A girls championship game in the Georgia high school basketball state tournament on March 8, 2025. Newton won 59-56.