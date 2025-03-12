error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Sports
Photos: Bulldogs show skills at Pro Day in Athens
Photos of Georgia Bulldogs standouts working out for NFL scouts at Pro Day in Athens on March 12, 2025.
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
031325 UGA Pro Day
1 / 33
With NFL scouts and coaches watching, Georgia safety Dan Jackson runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Today’s Gallery Headlines

Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs show skills at Pro Day in Athens

Photos of Georgia Bulldogs standouts working out for NFL scouts at Pro Day in Athens on March 12, 2025.

24m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

PHOTOS: AJC Photos of the Month – February

Atlanta Braves Spring Training, the Lake Oconee drowning search, Professional, College, and high school basketball, Pro-immigration protests, the funeral for Roswell police of...

Placeholder Image

Credit: Qilafi Public Relations

Pickle and Social - Gwinnett

Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martine

Photos: Hawks defeat Sixers at State Farm Arena

The home team played without All-Star Trae Young and defeated Philadelphia in game four of a season-long six-game homestand.

Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Photos: Atlanta United takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Prime time soccer in downtown Atlanta Saturday against New York Red Bulls.

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photos: Hawks top Pacers at State Farm Arena

Two days after defeating Indiana on its home court, Atlanta earned an exciting two-point win on Saturday.

Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Wheeler beats Newton for 6A boys crown

Photos from the Wheeler vs. Newton class 6A boys championship game in the Georgia high school basketball state tournament on March 8, 2025. Wheeler won 61-56.

Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Photos: Newton edges Grayson in class 6A girls

Photos from the Grayson vs. Newton class 6A girls championship game in the Georgia high school basketball state tournament on March 8, 2025. Newton won 59-56.