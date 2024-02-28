Photos: Bulldogs are edged by LSU

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
forajc
forajc
1 / 9
Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) drives the ball around LSU guard Mike Williams III (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. Georgia lost 67-66. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)