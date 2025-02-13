Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Jackets defeat Stanford
AJC photos from Georgia Tech's game against Stanford on Feb. 12, 2025. The Jackets won 60-52.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Braves hit the field for workouts in spring training
A look at the action from North Port, Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
PHOTOS: Visitation for slain Roswell officer
Dozens of officers conducted a minute-long salute in silence for Jeremy Labonte before Tuesday’s public visitation at Roswell United Methodist Church.
Credit: AP
Photos: Hawks win third game in a row
Photos from the Hawks at Orlando Magic game on Feb. 10, 2025. The Hawks won 112-106.
Credit: AP
Photos: Kendrick Lamar stars in halftime show
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb.
Credit: AP
Photos: Eagles win big over Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
No threepeat for Kansas City as Philadelphia dominates from start to finish in the final game of the 2024 NFL season.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Hawks defeat the Bucks
Photos from the Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The Hawks won 115-110.
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
PHOTOS: AJC Photos of the Month - January
Georgia says goodbye to former President Jimmy Carter and ushered in a new president with the Presidential Inauguration.