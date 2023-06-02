BreakingNews
Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

Photos: Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

Atlanta Falcons
Jan. 14, 2017
Atlanta Falcons
Raheem Morris
Falcons assistant Raheem Morris finds his way in new role
The Falcons have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach Thursday. Morris is a former Falcons assistant and interim head coach. Take a look at photos of Morris throughout his NFL career.
