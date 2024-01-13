Photos: Bulldogs fade in home loss to Vols

University of Georgia fans support the team during a close second half at Stegemen Coliseum Saturday. The Bulldogs lost to Tennessee 85-79. Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia-Tennessee basketball
Georgia’s Mike White coaches against Tennessee. Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia’s fans try to distract Tennessee's Dalton Knecht (3). Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia’s mascot gets the fans going. Nell Carroll for the AJC
University of Georgia’s Blue Cain (0) tries to get around Tennessee Vols' Jordan Gainey (2). Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia’s Silas Demary Jr. (left) guards the Tennessee Vols' Jonas Aidoo. Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia fans cheer at Stegemen Coliseum. Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia’s Silas Demary Jr. (4) talks to the ref about his foul call. Nell Carroll for the AJC
University of Georgia’s RJ Melendez (15) takes the ball through the Tennessee Vols in first-half action at Stegemen in Athens Saturday, January 13, 2024. Nell Carroll for the AJC
Georgia’s bench watches as the Tennessee Volunteers pull ahead. Nell Carroll for the AJC
1 / 11
University of Georgia fans support the team during a close second half at Stegemen Coliseum Saturday. The Bulldogs lost to Tennessee 85-79. Nell Carroll for the AJC
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top