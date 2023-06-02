Photos: Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke is a man of many uniforms

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after a first down during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Heinicke has played for five NFL teams in eight seasons, including his first two seasons when he was inactive. Heinicke also played collegiately at Old Dominion and suited up at a Georgia high school, Collins Hill. Take a look at photos from his career. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com