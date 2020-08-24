5 things Braves: Dansby Swanson’s hitting, scoring streaks

Dansby Swanson may not have been able to score the tying run to extend the Braves’ rally against the Phillies Sunday, but Atlanta’s shortstop has had an impressive start to the 2020 season.
Swanson is the only player in the majors with multiple hitting streaks of nine or more games this season after opening the year with hits in 10 straight. Swanson started the season hitting from the bottom of the order (7, 6) and was moved up to Ozzie Albies’ usual No. 2 spot on Aug. 4. Swanson went 3-for-5 with a run scored from the leadoff spot Sunday — his 10th game batting in the spot.
Here are five things to know:
⋅ In the leadoff spot since Aug. 11, Swanson has hit .383 with seven extra-base hits and 11 runs scored.
⋅ Swanson led off the bottom of the first Sunday with a line-drive to left — for a double — after a seven-pitch at-bat against Phillies starter Zach Eflin that extended his hitting streak to nine games.
⋅ Swanson’s three doubles Sunday were a career high. He became the first player to do so for Atlanta since Josh Donaldson laced three doubles and knocked in four runs on Sept. 25, 2019.
⋅ Swanson has scored a run in six-straight games. He has scored a team-most 25 runs and is tied for third in the league.
⋅ Swanson leads all shortstops with 36 hits this season. (San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. has 37 hits overall, but has been the designated hitter in two games.)