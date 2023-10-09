Special Advertising Section
Sponsor banner

Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown opens as unparalleled cancer care center

Since May, Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown has been providing cancer care in innovative and unique ways.

 

From the expanded oncology services in a single, 450,000 square foot facility, to the wellness center and boutique, patients always come first.

 

Discover how Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown is transforming cancer care and learn about what the future holds.

Credit: Dave Burk

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
Patient experience is at the center of Winship at Emory Midtown

Credit: David Kresses

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
Winship at Emory Midtown: Pioneering the cancer care revolution

Credit: cust

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
‘I still had a purpose’: Winship patient details cancer journey
Meet our team

Credit: RCT

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
Medical oncologist Jade Jones talks ‘streamlined’ care center

Credit: RCT

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
Nurse Nicole Bansavage helped to plan the design of the new center

Credit: RCT

Winship Cancer Institute
Advertiser Content
Pharmacist Judith Lovince reimagined how her team works with frontline care teams
Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown
1 / 12
The all new Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top