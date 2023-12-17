Everyday Heroes: Tanya Mahrous & Toby Tobias

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

“Most people only think of the big groups and shelters with big name recognition, but there are hundreds if not thousands of groups and organizations primarily run by volunteers who want to help animals. So we want to help them,” said Tanya.

Second Life is a feel-good place for pet lovers with the mission of helping homeless pets find loving homes.

There’s always a line of shoppers waiting to get in and scour the donated like-new clothes, accessories, household goods, books, and other unique items that sell at bargain prices.

Second Life owners credit their team, a mix of employees and volunteers who are all animal lovers and want to help pet rescues and shelters.

“Our team is the reason for our success. There’s no way we could do what we do without them,” said Toby. “The creativity, the feel of the store, is because our team is absolutely amazing.”

Tanya and Toby have always loved animals and have fostered several pets over the years. But the one dog that tugged their hearts the most was a Dalmatian named Lucky – an alpha male with a sweet personality.

“He won us over every day,” said Toby. “There are these good, amazing dogs in shelters. He’s the dog that pushed me into the rescue world 100 percent.”

With Lucky in their care, Tanya and Toby began envisioning how to do more for rescues. Tanya left a corporate job with Delta, seeking a different career that involved her love for animals. While visiting her parents in Nebraska, she, by chance, went into a thrift store that supported animal rescue.

“That’s when the light bulb went off,” Tanya said. “I wanted to be my own boss, and I wanted to help animals, but it never occurred to me to do this.”

Tanya said she had no retail experience and was risk-averse but followed her passion for opening Second Life. The name implies giving a second life to gently used merchandise, a meaningful second career for her, and most of all, a second chance for homeless pets.

Second Life reached its $1 million mark in grant-giving in 2018. Online shopping began during the pandemic, a market that has continued to grow.

The couple always wanted their store to be a community hangout -- a place where pets were welcome and those who love and care for animals could get more information about the needs of shelters and rescues.

Lots of customers tell them Second Life is their favorite store.

“It’s turned into a happy place for a lot of people, and we never get tired of hearing this,” said Tanya.