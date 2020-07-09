Things to know about AJC obituaries or death notices

Resources: AJC Obituaries | Family-placed notices | Death records | Genealogy | Grief resources | Funeral directors | AJC Classifieds

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contains three types of death information:

Family-placed death notices : notices written by family members and supplied by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements to our classified advertising department. We also accept obituaries directly from the family if confirmation of death is provided by the funeral home, or another acceptable form of documentation is provided. For details on acceptable documentation call 404-526-5271.

: notices written by family members and supplied by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements to our classified advertising department. We also accept obituaries directly from the family if confirmation of death is provided by the funeral home, or another acceptable form of documentation is provided. For details on acceptable documentation call 404-526-5271. News obituary listings : brief information on deaths and service plans provided by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements. News listings are only accepted from funeral service providers.

: brief information on deaths and service plans provided by the funeral home or cremation society handling arrangements. News listings are only accepted from funeral service providers. News obituary article: staff-written profiles of selected local residents, with the byline of the obituary writer.

A death may be noted by any one or more of these methods. News obituary listings and family-placed death notices may appear in the newspaper on more than one day, if there is updated or additional information. On the other hand, please remember that not all deceased persons have listings in the newspaper.

How to find an obituary already published in the AJC

Family-placed obituaries

AJC staff-written obituaries

Obituary listings for metro Atlanta and Georgia

Placing a news obituary or death notice in the AJC and on ajc.com

News obituaries

Residents and former residents of Georgia can have their death and funeral plans announced in the AJC's news obituaries. To submit a news obituary listing, please have the funeral home or cremation society in charge of arrangements fax the obit information to News Obits at 404-526-7517 or e-mail to obitscare@ajc.com. We do not accept information from other sources.





Family-Placed Death Notices

Hours of Operation: The Atlanta Journal Constitution Obituary Department is open Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm, Saturday & Sunday 1 pm – 4 pm, and Holidays 11 am – 2 pm (closed Christmas Day)



Obituaries are published 7 days a week in the Metro (B) section of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.



Deadline is 5 pm each day for the following day’s publication (Holiday deadline 2 pm).



To place an obituary, please email paidnotices@ajc.com with the obituary and/or photo that you would like published. Also, please include the following information: your name, address and phone number as well as the name and phone number of the funeral home, crematory or donation society that handled the arrangements for verification purposes. Emails received after deadline will be answered the next day.



Pricing: Atlanta Journal-Constitution obituaries are $17.00 per line, Sunday through Saturday. (Note: there are 40-45 characters per line). Photographs are not charged separately — They are considered part of the lineage, and photos take up about 14 lines. Once the obituary is received, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution representative will email you back a proof of the ad with the cost and the information for you to call in prior to the cut off time to make payment.

In-memory notices are $11.50 per line on a weekday (Monday through Friday) or $13.00 per line on a weekend (Saturday or Sunday)

All of our obituaries can be found online at www.legacy.com/obituaries/atlanta/. Loved ones can express condolences in the Guestbook, add photos, make donations to a charity and find many other useful services on our online version of the obituary. In-memory notices do not appear online. Digital versions of our daily obituary pages are available in the AJC Epaper, our digital replica edition.



The Newspaper reserves the right to refuse all material or photos based on our discretion.



For more information on submitting an obituary, please contact us phone at 404-526-5271 or email paidnotices@ajc.com.

ajc.com obits:

Your source for recent obituaries or death notices

The AJC has partnered with Legacy.com to host https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/atlanta/. The partnership allows the AJC to provide a free, searchable database of all news obituaries and paid death notices that have appeared in the newspaper within the last thirty days.

We deliver enhanced interactive obituary features and services to online visitors, funeral homes and the families they serve, including:

Guest Books for family-placed death notices, where family and friends may share personal thoughts and memories by posting condolences online. (Guest books are not available for news obituaries or listings.)

for family-placed death notices, where family and friends may share personal thoughts and memories by posting condolences online. (Guest books are not available for news obituaries or listings.) A funeral home information page which includes a customized map and driving directions, funeral home address, telephone and fax number, and a link to the funeral home's Web site.

which includes a customized map and driving directions, funeral home address, telephone and fax number, and a link to the funeral home's Web site. Charities and florists links

ObitMessenger - obituaries and notices e-mailed to you daily from your choice of more than 100 newspapers nationwide

Tips for using this site

Browsing: You may browse the full text of a complete listing of today's family-placed death notices, news obituary listings and news obituaries, arranged alphabetically by last name, by clicking on "Browse full text of deaths" under the "Deaths published" name box.

Because we include both news and family-placed listings, you may see names listed more than once. Family-placed death notices are indicated by * in the name list. You may view *news obituaries only* by city of Atlanta or county by clicking on the "Browse by location" link. Family-placed death notices are not included in this view because family-placed death notices published in the newspaper do not contain geographical designations.

Individual notices or obituaries are labeled as a news obituary article, a news obituary listing or a paid death notice.

You may browse an earlier day's listings by clicking on that day in the calendar and clicking on "Go".

You may choose to view the full-text of all listings or only the notice or obituary headings, which include the name of the deceased and the first sentences of the notice or obituary.

Searching: You may search the entire 30-day archive by last name.

Plus, our keyword search feature allows you to search the current day's listings for any terms, such as names of relatives or funeral home name, in the full text of a notice or obituary.

Posting a condolence on a Guest Book: You will find a Guest Book icon on all family-placed death notices. Click on the icon to post your entry. Guest Books remain online for 30 days unless sponsored. A sponsorship allows a Guest Book to remain online permanently or for one year.

The AJC obituary archive:

Your source for obituaries and death notices back to 2001

The AJC obituary archive contains news obituary articles and listings, and family-placed death notices from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution dating back to January 1, 2001. Photos are not included in the archive.

Obituaries and death notices are available in the archive on the day of publication. You will also find death notices and obituaries from the past 30 days, which may be viewed free of charge at http://www.legacy.com/atlanta/Obituaries.asp.

You may search the archive by last name or by any information that appears in the text of an obituary or death notice. You may limit your search to any of the types of death information that we publish: family-placed death notices, news obituary listings or news obituary articles, or you may search across all types.

Your search results will include the name of the deceased, the type of information (notice, obituary listing or obituary article), the date of publication and a word count. You will be prompted to pay when you click on a name from your results list. You may purchase a single obituary or listing, or because many people have both obituaries and death notices over several days, you may purchase a pass good for seven days from the date of purchase, to allow you to retrieve four notices or obituaries. For more details see Pricing.

To begin your search, visit our obituary archive at: nl.newsbank.com/sites/ajob

The AJC news archive:

Your source for older obituaries

The AJC news archive is a useful tool for locating death information published prior to January 1, 2001.

Our news archive of staff-written news stories back to 1985 contains news obituary listings back to October 1998 and news obituary articles back to 1985. The news archive does not contain family-placed death notices.

Finding a funeral listing, however, can be helpful in determining when a family-placed death notice may have appeared. With this information, you can search microfilm at your local public library.

Using the AJC news archive

Here is the best method for searching the news archive for news obituary listings (since October 1998) and news obituary articles:

In the "Search terms" box, type the first and last name of the person you are looking for. (If you get no hits, you may want to try just the last name. However, you may see many hits that are not pertinent to your search.)

In the "Headline" box, type obituaries.

If you have a general idea of the date of death, you can use the Date options to further limit your search.

Click on the Search button.

In your results list, you will receive the headlines and first few sentences from the funeral notices or obituaries that include the name you have typed in the search terms box. Please note that the name you typed may not appear in those first sentences.

When you click on a headline to see the full text, you will be prompted to enter a method of payment.

Death records in the Atlanta metro area

To obtain date of death information or death records in the Atlanta metro area

Bartow County

General information: 770-387-5075

Coroner: 770-387-5160

General information: 770-836-6667

Coroner: 770-832-7056

General information: 678-493-6160

Coroner: 404-362-1600

General information: 770-477-3301

Web: www.co.clayton.ga.us/probate_court/vital_records.htm

General information: 770-514-2300

Medical examiner: 770-528-2200

General information: 770-254-2640

Coroner: 800-312-3178 (pager)

Web: www.coweta.ga.us/Resources/probate.html

General information: 404-294-3857

Medical examiner: 404-508-3500

General information: 770-920-7249

Coroner: 770-920-7452

General information: 770-716-4220

Coroner: 770-461-7641

General information: 770-781-2140

Coroner: 770-205-3011

General information: 404-730-1260

Medical examiner: 404-730-4400 Web: www.co.fulton.ga.us/services/services_detail_T27_R132.html

General information: 770-822-8250

Medical examiner: 404-995-0666

Web: www.gwinnettcourts.com/courts/ProbatePages/VitalRecordsDivision/

DeathCertificates/DeathCertificates.htm

General information: 770-531-6921

Coroner: 770-287-8227

General information: 770-954-2303

Coroner: 678-283-4022

Web: www.co.henry.ga.us/Probate/ProbateVitalRecords.htm

General information: 770-443-7541

Coroner: 770-445-7133

General information: 770-278-7700

Coroner: 770-278-7390

General information: 404-656-4701

Vital statistics (pay by credit card) 800-255-2414

Georgia Division of Public Health Web site: health.state.ga.us/programs/vitalrecords/death.asp

A searchable database containing more than 74 million death-payment records

ssdi.genealogy.rootsweb.com/cgi-bin/ssdi.cgi

Genealogy

Georgia public library Web sites

www.georgialibraries.org/lib/directories/publiclibdir.html

A project devoted to microfilming newspapers across Georgia.

Telephone: 706-542-2131. www.libs.uga.edu/gnp

www.gagensociety.org

View a list of Kenneth Thomas genealogy columns from the AJC archives. Pay only to view full text of your selections.

gencomputer.org

www.genealogyspot.com

Start your family research here.

www.cyndislist.com

Even more links for the genealogy researcher.

www.usgenweb.org

Links to many U.S. state and county resources.

www.rootsweb.com

A wealth of genealogy resources sponsored by ancestry.com. Includes a searchable Social Security Death Index

ssdi.genealogy.rootsweb.com/cgi-bin/ssdi.cgi which has more than

74 million death-benefit-payment records

www.familysearch.org

Users can conduct searches through the records of the Mormon Church's extensive databases.

www.afrigeneas.com

Searchable collection of census records, slave data, and other documents.

www.ellisislandrecords.org

View digitized records of more than 22 million Americans who entered the country through Ellis Island, N.Y. from 1892-1924.

Grief resources

Preparing for a death or funeral:

Federal Trade Commission

www.ftc.gov/bcp/conline/pubs/services/funeral.htm

Consumer guide to funerals

National bereavement sites:

WidowNet

www.widownet.org

Grief and bereavement support resource for widows and widowers.

www.widownet.org Grief and bereavement support resource for widows and widowers. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health

www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/bereavement.html

Bereavement resources and links.

www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/bereavement.html Bereavement resources and links. Grief & Loss

www.aarp.org/griefandloss

AARP collection of resources for those in mourning.

Local resources: