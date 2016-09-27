September poll of Georgia voters

Application by Emily Merwin

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A closer look at poll results

This exclusive Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of 884 likely voters statewide was conducted Sept. 8 through 11 by Abt-SRBI of New York. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points for each response.

Note: The survey used both traditional landline and cell phones. The data was weighted based on mode (cell only, landline only and mixed), region (metro vs. non-metro), gender, age, race, education and ethnicity (Hispanic vs. non-Hispanic). Some totals may not equal 100% due to rounding.

Use the button toolbar to filter the responses by demographic.

Related story: Poll: governor’s race a tossup; Senate contest close | View detailed methodology | Download: Crosstabs and complete poll results | Archive: Past AJC polls