Warnock: Protecting access to abortion is worth eliminating filibuster

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said he will bring the bill to the floor because people deserve to know where every senator stands. He used the name of Chief Justice John Roberts to describe the Supreme Court in his remarks.

“Few issues are as personal, as private and as important to Americans as whether or not to have an abortion,” Schumer said Wednesday. “The nation will be watching to see who in this chamber will defend this precious right to choose and who will stand with the Roberts court to destroy this right in one fell swoop.”

Warnock has spoken in favor of ending the filibuster when it comes to passing a federal election law. Democrats could do that with their majority, but two moderates — U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — do not support making the change. As a result, the voting legislation stalled.

Now, Warnock is applying the same argument to the issue of abortion rights.

“I think that no Senate rule and no Senate procedure is more important than people’s constitutional rights,” he said. “And it is our duty as one of the three co-equal branches of government to find a way to stand with the American people, 70% of which believes that it is a woman’s right to choose.”

Warnock’s Georgia counterpart, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, has also advocated for ending the filibuster if that means passing an election bill. And he also said this week that he supports passing a federal law that guarantees access to abortion.

But Ossoff has not yet decided whether he would support ending the filibuster to make that happen.

“Sen. Ossoff will carefully review any proposed rule changes carefully,” his spokesman said.