Politics
Politics

Turnout tops 3.8 million as early voting wraps up in Georgia: Live coverage

Eric Trump campaigns in Georgia for his dad. Return here for live updates throughout the day.
Updated 30 minutes ago

It’s the last day of early voting in Georgia and the campaigns of Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are working hard to get every last supporter to the polls. We’re watching to see if the state tops 2020′s early voting total of 4 million, which could happen anytime today.

Today, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is appearing in Douglasville this afternoon to campaign for his father. And U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be in Liberty County and Savannah to encourage early voting.

And, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning that a video circulating on social media purporting to be of undocumented Haitian immigrants who claim to have voted in Georgia is disinformation, perhaps from a hostile nation.

As we count down to Nov. 5, follow us here all day for live updates from AJC reporters following the biggest campaign and voting news across Georgia. (Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.)

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
Placeholder Image

AJC/TNS

How Democrats and Republicans view Georgia’s early voting numbers
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Look to battleground Georgia for quick results on election night
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger’s allies build legal war chest ahead of expected post-election litigation10m ago
Judge denies Republican Party effort to install its own poll workers in Fulton County45m ago
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Brad Raffensperger will be the man in the middle on Election Day, again
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain2h ago
Report exposes depth of Atlanta and nation’s housing crisis
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say