Turnout tops 3.8 million as early voting wraps up in Georgia: Live coverage

It’s the last day of early voting in Georgia and the campaigns of Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are working hard to get every last supporter to the polls. We’re watching to see if the state tops 2020′s early voting total of 4 million, which could happen anytime today.

Today, Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, is appearing in Douglasville this afternoon to campaign for his father. And U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will be in Liberty County and Savannah to encourage early voting.

And, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning that a video circulating on social media purporting to be of undocumented Haitian immigrants who claim to have voted in Georgia is disinformation, perhaps from a hostile nation.