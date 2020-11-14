Stacey Abrams focuses on next step, Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs

All four candidates have proved they can raise money; U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler also is expected to spend millions of her own cash in the runoff.

Abrams plans to campaign across Georgia with the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are challenging Loeffler and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, respectively. And she is involved in the behind-the-scenes strategy sessions and fundraising that are crucial to successful campaigns.

Her shorthand for the next eight weeks: mission, message and money.

“It’s about raising the money; we need to support these elections,” Abrams recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s about building even more deeply the capacity of organizations to do this work. And it’s about making certain that voters understand what’s at stake.”

For this reason, she avoids the discussion swirling around her own next steps. Many supporters and Georgia Democrats expect Abrams to wage a rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022, and there are also rumors she could be offered a job in the Biden administration.

Abrams refuses to entertain those discussions at the moment, at least publicly.

“I’ve got time to figure that out,” she said. “But right now, my focus is on winning these races.”

The momentum of Biden’s win in Georgia has only increased national attention on Abrams, the state’s most visible Democrat and now credited as an architect of a winning playbook for flipping a red state blue.

Abrams is quick to point out that she is part of a team that includes the state and national Democratic parties, as well as groups such as the Abrams-founded New Georgia Project, the NAACP, the Working Families Party and the Movement for Black Lives.

Her reach and her visibility right now are unmatched. Ted Terry, the first vice chairman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, described Abrams as a crucial player in a ballgame that is now in overtime.

“You want to have your MVP in the game,” Terry said. "We have candidates that are great, but they have to have a supporting cast of other MVPs. And, without a doubt, Stacey is one of our top MVPs.”

She endorsed and campaigned for Ossoff and Warnock during the general election, even pressuring other Democrats in the crowded special election to step aside and ensure Warnock proceeded to the runoff. Ossoff, who owns an investigative media company, said Abrams' backing remains a crucial piece of his campaign.

“Stacey’s efforts will be vital to our success in these runoffs," he said. “Her resources, volunteers, her presence on the campaign trail and her strong investment in dual victories here are absolutely essential. And I’m honored by her support and grateful for all that she is doing."

In just the first three days of the runoff season, Abrams raised $6 million for Ossoff and Warnock, largely based off her big social media following.

Abrams knows that when she speaks people listen, from the president-elect to voters hungry for direction and a message from someone they can trust. Abrams said she learned from her parents, who were both ministers, that leading people requires trust. She said her credibility with Georgia voters is based upon their belief that she speaks her truth and won’t mislead them for political gain.

“It is a testament to people’s beliefs that I am telling the truth, and I want what’s best for our communities,” she said. “When I hear the accolades, when I perceive the gratitude, it is a reaffirmation that what I’m doing is working. And that just means it’s my job to do it even more.”

Georgia State University political science professor Amy Steigerwalt said Abrams became a touchstone partially because she has always stayed true to her core mission: engaging voters to help Democrats win in Georgia.

“Her sort of laser focus on this issue meant that she brought everything back to it,” Steigerwalt said. "She is incredibly good at doing that and keeping people focused on the core question, the core issues, the core focus that we need to address before we get to the next thing.”

Maurice Mitchell, the Working Families Party’s national director, said organizations working alongside Abrams all have different roles during the runoff season. Abrams' Fair Fight focuses on legal work to protect voting rights while the New Georgia Project registers voters. His organization is partnered with the Movement for Black Lives on get-out-to-vote events and canvassing.

“We plan on redoubling our efforts,” Mitchell said about the runoffs. "We are going to be on the ground and building a volunteer corps of Georgians to make sure people have PPE, water and feel safe during early voting and on election day.”

Abrams built an infrastructure for these groups and gave them strategies to win, Mitchell said. Now, they hope to harness that energy through the Jan. 5 runoff.

“Stacey played a critical role as a national icon shining a light on Georgia, on democracy and all the efforts," Mitchell said. "She has just been such a blessing in shining a light on all of the work.”