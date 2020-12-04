X

AJC launches campaign check ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff

AJC Senate Watch: Checking candidates’ claims, answering readers’ questions
AJC Senate Watch: Checking candidates’ claims, answering readers’ questions

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AJC Senate Watch | Updated 1 hour ago

Today we introduce AJC Senate Watch, a new feature to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5.

We’re looking closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions. If there’s a campaign claim you want us to check, email us at senatewatch@ajc.com. Send a link or photo of campaign material, if possible.

Your subscription makes it possible for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to provide features like this. Be sure to follow our extensive political coverage by signing up for The Jolt, our political insider newsletter.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.