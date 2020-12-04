AJC launches campaign check ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff

Today we introduce AJC Senate Watch, a new feature to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5.
We’re looking closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions. If there’s a campaign claim you want us to check, email us at senatewatch@ajc.com. Send a link or photo of campaign material, if possible.
