Senate passes bill to support student loan repayment for mental health workers
Senate passes bill to support student loan repayment for mental health workers

Sen. Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 480, which would allow health care professionals working in mental health and substance abuse to apply to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to get money to pay off student loans if the worker is caring for “underserved youth” or practicing in underserved geographic areas. The Senate approved the bill Thursday in a 44-1 vote. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

Some mental health and substance use disorder professionals could receive support repaying their student loans under a bill the Georgia Senate approved Thursday.

Senate Bill 480 would allow health care professionals working in mental health and substance abuse to apply to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to get money to pay off student loans if the worker is caring for “underserved youth” or practicing in underserved geographic areas.

Applicants must be legal residents of the state and have existing student debt that is not in default. How much money applicants could receive would be determined by the workforce board.

The bill, which passed 44-1, is sponsored by state Sen. Mike Hodges, a Brunswick Republican and one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s floor leaders.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

Final approval is also contingent upon negotiations of the budget between the House and Senate.

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

