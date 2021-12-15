Raffensperger testimony helps Jan. 6 committee build election influence case

House Democrats plus two Republicans voted late Tuesday to refer Meadows to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress. The department will not decide whether to bring criminal charges against Meadows, who argues executive privilege gives him the right to decline to appear for questioning.

Meadows made a surprise visit to Georgia in December during an audit of absentee ballots, asking about the signature validation process. By that time, Raffensperger and his family had begun to receive death threats because of his comments defending the integrity of the election outcome.

He now faces primary challenges to his 2022 re-election bid, including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who Trump endorsed. Hice is among the lawmakers who attempted to reject Biden’s electoral college votes from Georgia, and he continues to question to validity of the election.

Thompson said that unannounced visit from a top Trump official was just part of the intense pressure campaign Raffensperger faced.

“Well, obviously if the President called him, if Mark Meadows went to Georgia, if countless other people communicated with him, then clearly he stood his ground and he’s a principal person,” Thompson said. " And because of that, he’s being criticized by people because he didn’t cheat.”