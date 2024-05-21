BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA Fani Willis bests primary challenger
Polls close on primary day

Left to right - Reed Pitre, Joe Trahan and Kenji Robinson cast their votes at the polling place at the Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.Election officials reported solid turnout but few lines in Georgia’s primary Tuesday, when voters decided on candidates from Congress to the courthouse, including the political future of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and the judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (John Spink/AJC)
53 minutes ago

Polls have closed for primary election day in Georgia, when voters went to decide on candidates from Congress to the courthouse, including the political future of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Scott McAfee, the Fulton judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

We’ll update election results through the night. Tap or click here.

Please return to ajc.com throughout the day for updates and results. Polls close at 7 p.m. and incoming results will posted and updated as soon as they arrive.

Key Georgia incumbents win big in Tuesday’s primary
10m ago
Lucy McBath coasts to primary win in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District
11m ago
Fulton District 6: Abdur-Rahman takes early lead to keep commission seat
14m ago
