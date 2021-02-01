Reports: Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Haltbrekken is among the thousands of people who are eligible to propose candidates for the prestigious honor. That list of nominators includes members of various bodies of government and former prize winners.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce a winner in October.

The long list of candidates includes Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organization, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, the Black Lives Matter movement, WikiLeaks and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

Officially, nominees are not disclosed until 50 years after the fact. But individual nominators are free to reveal names they submitted.