Politically Georgia: Introducing AJC publisher Andrew Morse

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy introduce you to Andrew Morse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new president and publisher.
Our insiders discuss Morse’s journalism background and he shares his vision for the AJC’s future in an evolving media landscape.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”