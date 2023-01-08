ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Introducing AJC publisher Andrew Morse

Credit: J. Scott Trubey/AJC

Credit: J. Scott Trubey/AJC

Political Insider
1 hour ago

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy introduce you to Andrew Morse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new president and publisher.

Our insiders discuss Morse’s journalism background and he shares his vision for the AJC’s future in an evolving media landscape.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Editors' Picks

Georgia Democrats face uphill fight to move state up on 2024 primary calendar4h ago

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart
14h ago

Credit: AJC

UGA national championship game preview section: In Sunday’s AJC ePaper
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Players to watch in the 2023 General Assembly session
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde bucks McCarthy, despite October fundraiser
Georgians are in the middle of the House Speaker drama
Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top