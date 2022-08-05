ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Democrats hope the Kansas abortion vote is a game changer

Is the overwhelming vote to protect abortion rights in reliably conservative Kansas a sign of good things to come for Georgia Democrats?

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein and Tamar Hallerman discuss the fallout of the vote and hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s reaction to Democratic state leaders attempting to lure businesses and investment from the state because of GOP anti-abortion and pro-gun policies.

Plus, answers to your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

