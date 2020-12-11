Ossoff to launch statewide bus tour as early voting begins

The bus tour, which starts Sunday in Augusta, is set to focus on the Democrat’s promises to contain the pandemic, rush economic support to struggling Georgians and pass new legislation overhauling criminal justice and voting rights laws. The early voting period starts Monday.

Though he and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock are essentially running as a joint ticket against U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, each of the four candidates have carved out their own distinct strategies ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.