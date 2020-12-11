Ossoff to launch statewide bus tour as early voting begins

Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is launching his second statewide tour of the runoff cycle, this time a “Health, Jobs and Justice” themed series of visits that will take him across Georgia as the three-week early voting period begins.
The bus tour, which starts Sunday in Augusta, is set to focus on the Democrat’s promises to contain the pandemic, rush economic support to struggling Georgians and pass new legislation overhauling criminal justice and voting rights laws. The early voting period starts Monday.
Though he and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock are essentially running as a joint ticket against U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, each of the four candidates have carved out their own distinct strategies ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.
Ossoff was the first of the four to launch a statewide tour shortly after the Nov. 3 election, and his approach has contrasted sharply with U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The Republican has appeared at several joint rallies with high-profile figures and is in the middle of a 125-city bus tour that’s focused mostly on visiting small towns and rural areas. He has largely avoided interviews with metro Atlanta media.
The Democrat’s bus tour includes stops in metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Albany, Valdosta and Savannah, and the campaign said he’s particularly focused on appealing to Black voters who make up the cornerstone of the Democratic electorate.
The trip will coincide with President-elect Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta on Tuesday, where he’ll rally Democrats to back the two Senate candidates to ensure he can press his legislative agenda next year.