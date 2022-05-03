Kemp signs bill to ban COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’

Rep. Bonnie Rich, a Suwanee Republican and the sponsor of the legislation in the House, said the bill does not question the effectiveness of the vaccine, but instead makes sure Georgians have a choice about what they have injected into their bodies.

But Democrats said the measure would increase distrust of the vaccine while putting lives at risk.

The bill was overhauled after its original version would have prohibited the government, including k-12 public schools, from requiring any vaccines.

Currently, schools require students to get vaccines to protect from diseases such as measles, tuberculosis and chickenpox. At the time, the measure’s sponsor said that version of the bill was introduced in error.