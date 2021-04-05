Jon Ossoff’s top Senate aides reflect Georgia’s diversity

Chandra Harris, who most recently served as Scott’s Georgia office director and spokeswoman, is now Ossoff’s state director. Steven Parker, who previously served as political director for Ossoff’s Senate campaign, is the deputy state director.

Miryam Lipper is Ossoff’s senior advisor for communications and strategy; she is another holdover from the campaign where she served as communications director. Ossoff had previously announced that campaign spokesman Jake Best will serve as his U.S. Senate press secretary.

Records show that 54% of the voters who put Ossoff in office were Black, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, a Washington-based think tank that studies the diversity of Hill staff. Its president, Spencer Overton, praised Ossoff for ensuring his top aides reflect the people who elected him.

“While Senator Ossoff is one of the newest members of the Senate, he is already among the leaders in prioritizing racial diversity among top staff,” Overton said in a release. “The legislative director role is important, and Ms. Turner’s experience as a Capitol Hill veteran who attended three HBCUs (including two in Georgia) will prove to be a great asset in setting the legislative agenda for all Georgians.”