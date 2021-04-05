Jon Ossoff’s top Senate aides reflect Georgia’s diversity

Jon Ossoff’s new legislative director is one of only five Black people to hold that position among the 100 U.S. Senate offices. Overall, 66% of Ossoff’s top office staff members are people of color, compared to 11% overall in the Senate, his office said.
Georgia’s senior senator took longer in making hiring decisions that his counterparts who also took office on Jan. 20 — U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock, his counterpart in Georgia, and California Sen. Alex Padilla. He slowed down the process to cast a wide net, even taking out help-wanted ads.
“I set out to recruit the most qualified leadership team in the country, and these extraordinary people will lead an office that is laser focused on Georgia, responsive, responsible, effective, and efficient,” Ossoff said in a news release announcing the names of his top aides.
That new legislative director is Donni Turner, a Georgia native and alumna of Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. Turner has worked for Georgia U.S. Rep. David Scott and former Sen. Max Cleland. Most recently, she served as a senior policy advisor to the Senate Budget Committee, which is chaired by Bernie Sanders.
Rey Benitez will serve as Ossoff’s chief of staff. He previously served in that same role for Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and was a senior advisor to her predecessor, former Democratic Leader Harry Reid.
Chandra Harris, who most recently served as Scott’s Georgia office director and spokeswoman, is now Ossoff’s state director. Steven Parker, who previously served as political director for Ossoff’s Senate campaign, is the deputy state director.
Miryam Lipper is Ossoff’s senior advisor for communications and strategy; she is another holdover from the campaign where she served as communications director. Ossoff had previously announced that campaign spokesman Jake Best will serve as his U.S. Senate press secretary.
Records show that 54% of the voters who put Ossoff in office were Black, according to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, a Washington-based think tank that studies the diversity of Hill staff. Its president, Spencer Overton, praised Ossoff for ensuring his top aides reflect the people who elected him.
“While Senator Ossoff is one of the newest members of the Senate, he is already among the leaders in prioritizing racial diversity among top staff,” Overton said in a release. “The legislative director role is important, and Ms. Turner’s experience as a Capitol Hill veteran who attended three HBCUs (including two in Georgia) will prove to be a great asset in setting the legislative agenda for all Georgians.”