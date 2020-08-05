Joe Biden shares vision for presidency, dismantling Trump agenda in video interview

The organizations also invited the president to sit down for a video interview, but he never committed.

During a 45-minute conversation, Biden answered questions about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal justice and immigration laws. He also spoke about the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting targeting Latinos in El Paso, Texas, and why he believes the country is ready to address systemic racism.

Biden said white supremacists are a minority in the country and those who try to sow hate should be prosecuted. He also blamed the Trump presidency for contributing to division.

“When a president breathes oxygen under the rocks, he pulls them out. He legitimizes them,” Biden said. “They make up a significant minority of the American public, but left unattended they grow and they cause great damage. And that’s why we have to make sure we do a whole range of things. But there’s a lot of things we’re going to do because for the first time you have over 70% of the American people concluding that ‘black lives matter.’ ”

The full interview will be available online at 8 a.m. Thursday.