Georgia Republicans gear up for 2022 with new hires

Political Insider
34 minutes ago

Georgia Republicans are building an extensive network of staffers to prepare for the November election.

There are nearly 40 GOP staffers now working in Georgia, including 20 field staffers, said Garrison Douglas of the Republican National Committee.

That includes a strategic initiative team assigned to community centers devoted to outreach to Asian-Pacific American voters and Black residents.

There are also three staffers charged with recruiting poll watchers and workers, conducting trainings through the state and monitoring state and local election board meetings.

The Democratic Party of Georgia, too, beefed up its staff earlier than ever. The party now has 27 employees working in various capacities to prepare for the November election.

In the 2020 cycle, Georgia voted Democratic in the presidential race for the first time since 1992 and Democrats flipped both U.S. Senate races in dual runoffs.

In November, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock stands for a full six-year term and every statewide constitutional office – all held by Republicans – is up for grabs.

