Georgia Republican votes against House resolution condemning QAnon

Ferguson’s spokesman said his vote against the bill should not be interpreted as a show of support for the outlandish conspiracy theories spouted by QAnon followers that have sometimes included threats of violence, anti-Semitism and racism.

“He in no way intended to lend credibility to conspiracy theorists or their outlandish ideas," Brian Piper said in a statement. "He does, however, support the First Amendment and its protection of free speech.”

Carter, who in August attended a human trafficking rally in Savannah while unaware of its QAnon ties, said that he voted “no” unintentionally and later submitted paperwork to fix the mistake. Carter’s office said he was distracted because he was simultaneously participating in discussions about another round of coronavirus relief.

“I have made my position on QAnon very clear,” he said.

The nonbinding resolution encourages the FBI and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies to root out potential criminal activity motivated by conspiracy theories and it encourages Americans to avoid engaging in misinformation.

The measure was introduced by U.S. Reps. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat, and Denver Riggleman, a Republican from Virginia. Malinowski reported that he received death threats after challenging the QAnon network.

