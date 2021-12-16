ajc logo
End Citizens United backs Jordan, Nguyen for Georgia offices

State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta. Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Credit: Bob Andres

End Citizens United, a group that supports an overhaul of campaign finance laws, has endorsed two statewide Democratic candidates.

The group backed state Sen. Jen Jordan’s bid for attorney general and state Rep. Bee Nguyen’s campaign for secretary of state.

The group, which played a key role in the 2018 midterm, plans to spend $7 million nationwide, including in Georgia, in key Attorney General and Secretary of State races during the 2022 cycle.

02/09/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) speaks in opposition of HB 112 in the House Chambers on day 14 of the Georgia Legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

02/09/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) speaks in opposition of HB 112 in the House Chambers on day 14 of the Georgia Legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
