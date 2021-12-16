End Citizens United backs Jordan, Nguyen for Georgia offices

End Citizens United, a group that supports an overhaul of campaign finance laws, has endorsed two statewide Democratic candidates.
The group backed state Sen. Jen Jordan’s bid for attorney general and state Rep. Bee Nguyen’s campaign for secretary of state.
The group, which played a key role in the 2018 midterm, plans to spend $7 million nationwide, including in Georgia, in key Attorney General and Secretary of State races during the 2022 cycle.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Editors' Picks