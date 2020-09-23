AJC poll: Mixed reaction to Kemp and Trump’s response to coronavirus

But Pam Belanger, 72, said the president’s approach to COVID-19 is one of the many reasons she’s planning to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November. “I give Trump a triple-F,” said the former teacher from Woodstock. “He doesn’t bear the responsibility of coming up with (the virus), but he bears the responsibility of what he’s done, or what he hasn’t done.”

With Election Day six weeks away, voters were closely divided between Biden and Trump on the issue. Forty-eight percent said Biden would do a better job handling the pandemic and 46% responded that Trump would be better, falling within the margin of error.

Kemp is not up for reelection in 2020, but voters in the survey gave him slightly higher marks than the president for his response to the crisis so far. Overall, 50% approved of the way the governor has handled it, while 47% disapproved.

Kemp made national headlines in April when he was among the first governors in the country to allow businesses to reopen, including bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors and salons.

He has also refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, instead encouraging Georgians to wear masks on a fly-around tour of local communities. In August, he signed an executive order allowing local governments to issue their own mask mandates after months of preventing local mask ordinances.

The governor’s refusal to let cities require masks was one of the reasons Atlanta heath IT professional Ameenay Khan, 30, said she disapproved of the job Kemp has done on the virus so far, along with his decision to reopen the state “where there was still a lot of empirical evidence that it wasn’t safe to do so.”