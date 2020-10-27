A final pro-Biden ‘shop talk’ in Georgia features sports stars, celebrities

Hours after White House hopeful Joe Biden is scheduled to leave Atlanta, a group of star athletes and celebrities will host a final “Georgia Shop Talk” event to boost the Democrat’s campaign.
The 8 p.m. program includes NBA phenom Ray Allen; NFL veterans Bradley and Brandon Chubb; Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR and Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, the former first lady of Atlanta.
The event aims to energize Black voters who form the backbone of the Democratic coalition in Georgia, and a surge in turnout could make the difference in a close contest against President Donald Trump.
We need an administration with a forward-looking vision for Black Americans that takes into account the deep inequity and injustice of the past and present," said T.J. Copeland, a senior Biden adviser in Georgia. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are offering that vision.”