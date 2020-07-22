7 Georgia U.S. reps oppose military bill, base renaming among the factors

“Congressman Collins believes that erasing our nation’s history by renaming military bases, monuments and statues is a slippery slope, and we have to draw the line somewhere,” a spokeswoman said.

Collins, R-Gainesville, was among seven Georgia U.S. House members who voted “no” on the National Defense Authorization Act. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, joined Collins in also citing concerns that the bill goes too far in limiting President Donald Trump’s power to respond to security threats. Carter did not say the military base renaming was a factor.