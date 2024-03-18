BreakingNews
‘Politically Georgia’: Legislature nears end of term with plenty left to do

There are only five days left the Georgia General Assembly's legislative session. Election bills, tax legislation and school vouchers are among the issues still unsettled.

There are only five days left the Georgia General Assembly's legislative session. Election bills, tax legislation and school vouchers are among the issues still unsettled. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
0 minutes ago

There are only five working days left in the legislative session. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Maya T. Prabhu and James Salzer outline election bills, tax legislation and school vouchers as important issues still unsettled.

The House passed a school voucher measure last week after Gov. Brian Kemp highlighted school choice as a top priority. It now heads to the Senate. “The Senate has consistently approved voucher bills, so I think it will get over the finish line,” says Prabhu, who is covering her seventh session. If the bill passes, families could use $6,500 vouchers to supplement the cost of private schools, although critics say that could hurt public schools.

A bill that affects Georgia’s booming film industry could also pass before the General Assembly’s March 28 deadline known as Sine Die. “The one (bill) I’m going to be keeping an eye on is the film tax credit,” Salzer says. The bill would limit the state’s spending and require production companies to promote the state more to get the credit.

The stakes for legislation to move forward are even higher as the two-year session is ending. A bill that dies in the first year can come back, but a bill that fails to pass in the second year of a session would have to be reintroduced in a new term.

Then, Nathan Wade offered his resignation as special prosecutor in Fulton County’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump. A judge ruled Friday that Wade must step aside due to his previous romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis. Emory law professor Fred Smith says, “This opinion is a mark of Georgia’s motto: Wisdom, justice and moderation.”

Wade also canceled an appearance on ”Meet the Press” over the weekend. The interview could have provided insight into the case.

And in Washington, Congress has its own deadline as lawmakers try to fund more than 70% of the government. This is the fifth time since September that lawmakers have faced a funding deadline. Meanwhile, a fast-tracked bill that affects millions of TikTok users stalls in the Senate.

Tuesday on “Politically Georgia”: Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming and Democratic state Sen. Derek Mallow join the show.

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

