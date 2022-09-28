Ossoff unveils bill creating more oversight of federal prisons

Facilities with the highest risk scores would be inspected more often, and all would be required to respond to the IG’s report with corrective action plans within 60 days.

A newly established Justice Department ombudsman would have the power to independently investigate concerns about health and safety when it comes to people incarcerated or working at federal prisons. The ombudsman would also be required to create a hotline and online form to receive complaints from staff, inmates or their loved ones.

Correctional facilities operated by state and local governments would not be affected by the proposed changes.

“More transparency and accountability will help create a safer environment for the correctional officers and staff who work in our federal prisons,“ Braun said, “and will help crack down on violence against corrections officers and contraband that endangers the health and safety of prison staff.”