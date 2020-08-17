Trump heads to Midwest as Dems open convention, slams ‘fake media’

President Donald Trump says he has “no choice” but to campaign in Wisconsin this week while the Democratic National Convention goes on, in order to address voters there in what he says is a news media environment hostile to him.
Trump says during a morning interview on “Fox and Friends” he plans to visit Oshkosh on Monday “because we have a fake media in this country, so I have to work. I don’t have time not to.”
Meanwhile, a new CNN poll shows the race between Trump and presumptive Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden is tightening in 15 battleground states.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to covering this year’s historic election season with the most complete and comprehensive political coverage available.
Trump describes what he sees as unfair treatment by a news media with “fire out of their eyes” in their questions for him, while presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “doesn’t come out of his basement.”
Biden had largely campaigned virtually throughout the summer but has begun appearing in public, as he did with newly-named running mate Kamala Harris over the weekend.
Trump plans an afternoon campaign stop at a private air hangar in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a pivotal state in the quest for a majority of the Electoral College votes. The Democratic convention is being held in Milwaukee this week, but mainly features speakers addressing the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is in Milwaukee, which he’d chosen as the 2020 convention host city. But Biden and Harris, won’t be, nor will the 57 state and territorial delegations, party activists and media hordes that would have filled a downtown arena to see Biden and Harris nominated to take on Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.
Sign up for our Election 2020 newsletter
Instead, Democrats will put on essentially an all-virtual convention, broadcasting two hours of prime-time programming starting at 9 p.m. EST, much of it pre-taped, Monday through Thursday.