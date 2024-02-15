Wade doubles down on claim relationship with DA began in 2022

Nathan Wade has taken the witness stand in today’s blockbuster hearing and repeated the claim he made in a sworn affidavit — that his relationship with DA Fani Willis began in 2022.

Wade’s testimony contradicts that of Robin Yeartie, who said that Wade and Willis were in a romantic relationship as far back as 2019.

Wade had tried to quash a subpoena requiring him to take the stand. But the judge said that after Yeartie’s revelations he couldn’t see a way around it.