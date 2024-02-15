Wade doubles down on claim relationship with DA began in 2022

Nathan Wade has taken the witness stand in today’s blockbuster hearing and repeated the claim he made in a sworn affidavit — that his relationship with DA Fani Willis began in 2022.
Wade’s testimony contradicts that of Robin Yeartie, who said that Wade and Willis were in a romantic relationship as far back as 2019.
Wade had tried to quash a subpoena requiring him to take the stand. But the judge said that after Yeartie’s revelations he couldn’t see a way around it.
Under questioning from attorney Ashleigh Merchant, Wade said he has not purchased gifts for Willis. He acknowledged that he traveled with Willis in 2022 and 2023. He said he doesn’t recall traveling with Willis in 2021.
Wade testified that his marriage was “irretrievably broken” in 2015 after he said his wife had an affair. But the two remained married until their two children finished high school.
Wade said he was therefore “free to have a relationship” with Willis in 2022.” During the course of my marriage, I had no relationship (with Willis),” Wade said.
Under more questioning by Merchant, Wade said he never “cohabited” with Willis. He said he did “spend the night” with Willis while they were traveling.
