Monday Mailbag: Campus visas, crime stats and Confederate Memorial Day

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
32 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about student visas, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul, and a bill that passed this session banning cellphones in school for K-8 students.

They also answer a question about Confederate Memorial Day. The holiday has been observed on the fourth Monday of April, but in 2015, former Gov. Nathan Deal struck Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee’s Birthday from the state’s official holiday calendar.

A collection of flags, including those representing Georgia, the United States and the Confederacy, fly at the base of Stone Mountain in Valor Park. The Confederate flag was recently moved from its previous location at the base of the walking trail. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)
Historian Kevin Levin, a guest speaker for the Georgia Historical Society, said in recent years the nation has challenged the narrative on the Confederacy by more closely examining it’s ties to slavery.

Levin said there are lessons to be learned from that period in history.

“And the questions that the Civil War raised for Americans in 1865, we’re still dealing with today. Can we live in a biracial democracy? What rights are, are we all entitled to?” Levin asked. “These are conversations that are central to the health of our democracy and especially today in 2025.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein interviews Everton Blair, a new challenger looking to unseat longtime Rep. David Scott.

