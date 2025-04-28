On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about student visas, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul, and a bill that passed this session banning cellphones in school for K-8 students.
They also answer a question about Confederate Memorial Day. The holiday has been observed on the fourth Monday of April, but in 2015, former Gov. Nathan Deal struck Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee’s Birthday from the state’s official holiday calendar.
Historian Kevin Levin, a guest speaker for the Georgia Historical Society, said in recent years the nation has challenged the narrative on the Confederacy by more closely examining it’s ties to slavery.
Levin said there are lessons to be learned from that period in history.
“And the questions that the Civil War raised for Americans in 1865, we’re still dealing with today. Can we live in a biracial democracy? What rights are, are we all entitled to?” Levin asked. “These are conversations that are central to the health of our democracy and especially today in 2025.”
On the next episode: Greg Bluestein interviews Everton Blair, a new challenger looking to unseat longtime Rep. David Scott.
