Historian Kevin Levin, a guest speaker for the Georgia Historical Society, said in recent years the nation has challenged the narrative on the Confederacy by more closely examining it’s ties to slavery.

Levin said there are lessons to be learned from that period in history.

“And the questions that the Civil War raised for Americans in 1865, we’re still dealing with today. Can we live in a biracial democracy? What rights are, are we all entitled to?” Levin asked. “These are conversations that are central to the health of our democracy and especially today in 2025.”

