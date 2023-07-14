Marjorie Taylor Greene remains a top House fundraiser

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Politics
By
15 minutes ago
X

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene remains one of the House’s top fundraisers, collecting more than $1.1 million in donations during the reporting period covering April, May and June.

But the Rome Republican also continues to spend a large chunk of her money on paid fundraisers, and she ended the reporting period with slightly less cash on hand than when she started.

Although Greene hails from a Republican-leaning district in northwest Georgia and easily won reelection in 2022, her fundraising figures outpace colleagues in competitive 2024 races.

Axios reported that Republicans in districts deemed winnable by either party raised an average of $686,075 this quarter, while the Democrats usually collected around $404,687.

Compared with others in Georgia’s delegation, Greene’s fundraising is also far ahead of the pack.

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock, collected $212,521 this fundraising quarter and ended on June 30 with $603,903 in the bank. U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, had $207,030 in total receipts and $970,379 in cash on hand to end the period.

Federal lawmakers and candidates face a Saturday deadline to report fundraising figures for the second quarter, and most members from Georgia have yet to file their reports.

Greene’s campaign spent about $30,000 more than she raised this quarter. She had $931,990 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, down from the $966,133 that she started with.

The far-right lawmaker made headlines this year after she strengthened her ties to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, including when she supported his debt-limit compromise with President Joe Biden.

Her support for McCarthy and criticism of some of her far-right colleagues led to her ouster from the House Freedom Caucus. But she has remained a darling among conservatives, pushing to cut funding to Ukraine and impeach Biden and members of his Cabinet.

Greene continues to benefit from a strong relationship with former President Donald Trump, whom she accompanied to the Georgia Republican Party convention in June.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy YouTube

Veteran suing Alpharetta over free speech wins South Georgia settlement 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: It’s a new day for Georgia as Christine King Farris lies in state
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton scales back jail plan, debates financing
38m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DEVELOPING: Search underway for suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
35m ago
The Latest

Capitol Recap: New surplus could mean more rebates for Georgia taxpayers
4h ago
US House adds abortion restrictions to defense policy bill
16h ago
Georgia Republicans try to embrace early voting after long maligning it
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
20h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
20h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top