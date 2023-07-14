Marjorie Taylor Greene remains a top House fundraiser

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene remains one of the House’s top fundraisers, collecting more than $1.1 million in donations during the reporting period covering April, May and June.

But the Rome Republican also continues to spend a large chunk of her money on paid fundraisers, and she ended the reporting period with slightly less cash on hand than when she started.

Although Greene hails from a Republican-leaning district in northwest Georgia and easily won reelection in 2022, her fundraising figures outpace colleagues in competitive 2024 races.

Axios reported that Republicans in districts deemed winnable by either party raised an average of $686,075 this quarter, while the Democrats usually collected around $404,687.

Compared with others in Georgia’s delegation, Greene’s fundraising is also far ahead of the pack.

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock, collected $212,521 this fundraising quarter and ended on June 30 with $603,903 in the bank. U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, had $207,030 in total receipts and $970,379 in cash on hand to end the period.

Federal lawmakers and candidates face a Saturday deadline to report fundraising figures for the second quarter, and most members from Georgia have yet to file their reports.

Greene’s campaign spent about $30,000 more than she raised this quarter. She had $931,990 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, down from the $966,133 that she started with.

The far-right lawmaker made headlines this year after she strengthened her ties to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, including when she supported his debt-limit compromise with President Joe Biden.

Her support for McCarthy and criticism of some of her far-right colleagues led to her ouster from the House Freedom Caucus. But she has remained a darling among conservatives, pushing to cut funding to Ukraine and impeach Biden and members of his Cabinet.

Greene continues to benefit from a strong relationship with former President Donald Trump, whom she accompanied to the Georgia Republican Party convention in June.